Man shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, wife and her partner on the run

A man was shot dead here in Uttar Pradesh following which his wife and her partner were booked by police, an official said on Sunday.

Mehrajuddin's wife Shama and her partner Akib are at large, Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad said. The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station.

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick-kiln, was opposed to Shama and akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim's brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police.

The CO said Mehrajuddin was shot when he was sleeping.

