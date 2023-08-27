Ukraine says it destroyed four cruise missiles during overnight Russian air strike
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 11:26 IST
The Ukrainian military destroyed four cruise missiles during an overnight Russian air strike, Kyiv's air force reported early on Sunday.
It said Ukrainian forces had detected up to eight airborne targets but did not specify where the other missiles had struck.
