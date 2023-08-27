Left Menu

TSF calls 12-hour Tripura bandh on Monday

TSF calls 12-hour Tripura bandh on Monday
The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), a powerful tribal students' organisation in Tripura has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Monday demanding the introduction of Kokborok in Roman script and passage of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill. The TSF has been organizing a movement for the introduction of Kokborok in Roman script and passing of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill for the past few months and it has also organised a march to Raj Bhavan on the same demand.

''Since we have failed to see any visible move by the government to our demand, the TSF has called a statewide 12-hour bandh demanding Kokborok in Roman script on Monday (September, 28) and passing of the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill'', said TSF president Samrat Debbarma during a press conference on Saturday.

The Constitution 125th Bill was introduced on February 6 in the year 2019 in Rajya Sabha. It was tabled by the then Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. The bill, broadly, seeks to amend the Article on Finance Commission and the 6th Schedule of the Constitution applicable to four northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the TSF extended support to Tipra Motha which won 13 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

