MP: 3 of family drown in Rajgarh pond

The incident took place on Saturday in Hirapur village under Kotwali police station limits, an official said. The woman and her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 7, had taken their cattle for grazing, Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Rai said. Their grandmother then jumped into the water to save them, but all three of them drowned, the official said.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 27-08-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 11:50 IST
A woman and her two minor granddaughters drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday in Hirapur village under Kotwali police station limits, an official said. The woman and her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 7, had taken their cattle for grazing, Kotwali police station in-charge Anil Rai said. The girls while playing ventured into the deep water of the pond and started drowning. Their grandmother then jumped into the water to save them, but all three of them drowned, the official said. A boy later spotted the bodies floating in the pond and informed villagers, he said.

The police fished out the bodies and handed them over to the family after postmortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

