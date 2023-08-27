Teenager dies of snakebite in UP's Ballia, brother critical
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-08-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 12:35 IST
An 18-year-old boy died of snakebite in a village in the Rasda area of this Uttar Pradesh district while his brother remains in critical condition, police said on Sunday.
Ajay Gupta and his 13-year-old brother Anand Gupta -- a person with disabilities -- were sleeping on the floor of their home in Sardaspur village late on Friday when a poisonous snake bit them, they said. While Ajay Gupta died on Saturday, Anand Gupta has been admitted to a hospital in Mau. His condition remains critical, the police said.
