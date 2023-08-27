China to hold third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 12:59 IST
- Country:
- China
China will hold the third China-Africa Peace and Security Forum from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, China's Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
China Defence Minister Li Shangfu will deliver a keynote speech, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence Ministry
- China
- Li Shangfu
Advertisement