Maharashtra: Man beaten up, suffers burn wounds in attack in Thane; one booked

The man returned a few minutes later and allegedly attacked Yadav with metal weights.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 13:16 IST
Maharashtra: Man beaten up, suffers burn wounds in attack in Thane; one booked
A 36-year-old man was allegedly beaten up and he suffered severe burn wounds in an attack at a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday. The police on Saturday registered an offence under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code for the attack that took place late on Friday night, an official said.

The victim Rajesh Yadav, a resident of Ambewadi in Wagle Estate, was preparing sweets in his food cart, when a customer took some sweets and left without paying for them, he said. The man returned a few minutes later and allegedly attacked Yadav with metal weights. He also pushed the victim into a utensil containing hot oil, before fleeing the scene, the official said.

The victim suffered severe burns in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

