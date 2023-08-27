Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

Iran's enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country's parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday when asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60% enrichment.

"Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law," Eslami said, referring to a related legislation.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had significantly slowed the pace at which it was accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpile, moves that could help ease tensions with the U.S. and revive broader talks over Iran's nuclear work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)