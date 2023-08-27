Left Menu

Man shot dead in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in the Dehat Kotwali area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that Kishan Saini was on his way to work when he was shot dead by unidentified gunmen some 500 metres from his home at 8 am.

The police reached the spot as soon as news of the killing reached them, Manglik said.

Angry villagers and Saini's family members sat on a protest against the murder. The agitation was lifted only after assurances of swift action from senior officials.

Manglik said footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby are being scanned. Saini's body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

