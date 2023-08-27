Tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari Park
- Country:
- India
A tiger gave birth to three cubs at the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri in northern West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.
The tiger, named Rika, is doing well and so are the three cubs, they said.
They have been kept under close observation and away from the public view. Also, Rika is very protective of the cubs, officials said.
With the birth of the three cubs, the tiger population in the park rose to 13, they said.
The rise in the tiger population of the park is a testament to the conservation efforts, officials said.
Besides, a bear in the park also gave birth to a cub recently, they said.
Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said work was also underway for a lion safari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jyotipriya Mallick
- Rika
- safari
- West Bengal
- Siliguri
ALSO READ
Deerika Hypermart Expands its Retail Footprint with the Opening of its Third Hypermarket at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad
Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani Temple in Srinagar
Deerika Hypermart expands its Retail Footprint with the opening of its third Hypermarket at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad
Govt pays over R330 million in claims related to Marikana tragedy
Srikanth Deva, EV Ganesh Babu celebrate as 'Karuvarai' wins Best Non-Feature Film