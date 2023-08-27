Left Menu

Tiger gives birth to 3 cubs at Bengal Safari Park

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 13:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
A tiger gave birth to three cubs at the Bengal Safari Park near Siliguri in northern West Bengal, officials said on Sunday.

The tiger, named Rika, is doing well and so are the three cubs, they said.

They have been kept under close observation and away from the public view. Also, Rika is very protective of the cubs, officials said.

With the birth of the three cubs, the tiger population in the park rose to 13, they said.

The rise in the tiger population of the park is a testament to the conservation efforts, officials said.

Besides, a bear in the park also gave birth to a cub recently, they said.

Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said work was also underway for a lion safari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

