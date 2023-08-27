Left Menu

Rajasthan Police books BJP leader, three others for raping woman

She alleged that Jat along with one Mahesh Chandak raped her and molested her teenage daughter. Two women were also allegedly involved. Jat, however, has denied the allegations.He claimed that he learnt about the case from the police and will cooperate with them in the investigation.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 27-08-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 13:44 IST
Rajasthan Police books BJP leader, three others for raping woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Rajasthan's Pali have booked a local BJP leader and three others for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her teenage daughter, officials said on Sunday.

The police have conducted a medical examination of the survivors and initiated an investigation.

Circle Officer (Sojat City) Mrityunjay Mishra said a woman lodged a complaint of rape and molestation against Mohanlal Jat and three others, including two women.

Jat is a local level BJP leader.

''She met Jat a month ago regarding a deal for a plot on a residential project,'' the officer said, citing her complaint. She alleged that Jat along with one Mahesh Chandak raped her and molested her teenage daughter. Two women were also allegedly involved. Jat, however, has denied the allegations.

He claimed that he learnt about the case from the police and will cooperate with them in the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023