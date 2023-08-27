Left Menu

RSS chief lays foundation stone of 'Vatsalya Peeth'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Vatsalya Peeth in memory of the head nun of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth, Sadhvi Kanakprabha here. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the peeth at the premises of Jain Terapanthi Bhawan in Chhatarpur, Bhagwat called upon people to follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:15 IST
RSS chief lays foundation stone of 'Vatsalya Peeth'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 'Vatsalya Peeth' in memory of the head nun of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth, Sadhvi Kanakprabha here. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the peeth at the premises of Jain Terapanthi Bhawan in Chhatarpur, Bhagwat called upon people to follow the path shown by Sadhvi Kanakprabha. “Her every word had the power to transform human beings because of her knowledge, clear perception and experience,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

The event was organised by the Delhi Jain Shwetamber Terapanthi Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023