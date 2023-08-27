Left Menu

Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai; 8 people rescued

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 15:33 IST
Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai; 8 people rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a five-storey hotel in Santacruz area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon following which eight people were rescued from there and rushed to hospital, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the Galaxy Hotel located in Prabhat Colony, he said.

''It is a level-one fire. All rescued people have been rushed to the Cooper Hospital,'' the official said.

Four fire engines, as many water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire-fighting is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

