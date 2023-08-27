Left Menu

Minor girl raped, killed in Assam's Nagaon

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 27-08-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 17:20 IST
Minor girl raped, killed in Assam's Nagaon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a relative in Assam’s Hojai district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the girl was recovered from her house on Saturday night, they said.

The family members have alleged that she was raped and killed by a relative when she was alone in the house, a police officer said.

“The body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem. We have launched an investigation, and are on the lookout for the accused,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

