World News Roundup: Haitians shelter in sports center as fresh attacks displace nearly 9,000; India's Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as 'global responsibility' and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Haitians shelter in sports center as fresh attacks displace nearly 9,000

Hundreds of people are crammed into small white tents in the courtyard of a sports center in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, drying clothes on the access ramps and washing their children in small, plastic tubs. Some 8,730 people have been displaced around the heavily populated neighborhood of Carrefour-Feuilles, according to U.N. estimates on Saturday, more than half due to a fresh outbreak of violence two days earlier.

India's Modi urges nations with critical minerals to see custodianship as 'global responsibility'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a risk of a "new model of colonialism" if nations with critical minerals do not regard custodianship as a "global responsibility", as firms race to secure resources central to energy transition goals. "We are experiencing this challenge for critical materials, rare earths and others. These things are abundant in some places and not present at all in others, but all of humankind needs them," Modi said at a Business 20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

Zimbabwe's re-elected president fends off election fraud claims

Zimbabwe's re-elected President Emmerson Mnangagwa suggested on Sunday that those people questioning the results of last week's election, which an opposition leader dismissed as a "gigantic fraud", take their case to court. The election commission said on Saturday that Mnangagwa, 80, had won the election with 52.6% of the vote while the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa got 44%.

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last week. Russia's aviation agency had previously published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet that crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow on Wednesday. They included Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man who helped found the Wagner group.

One person dead, 57 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station

One person died and 57 were injured after two explosions at a liquefied petroleum gas station in the Romanian town of Crevedia near the capital Bucharest on Saturday. After the first explosion, the fire spread to two fuel tanks and a nearby house, leading authorities to evacuate everyone within a radius of 700 meters, while traffic on the main road nearby was blocked, according to the government's emergency response unit (IGSU).

Iran says uranium enrichment continues based on domestic law

Iran's enrichment of uranium continues based on a framework established by the country's parliament, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday when asked about reports regarding Tehran slowing down its 60% enrichment. "Our nuclear enrichment continues based on the strategic framework law," Eslami said, referring to a related legislation.

Gabon cuts internet, imposes curfew amid election voting delays

Gabon's government blocked internet access and imposed a curfew on Saturday after an election marked by major voting delays, as the opposition cried foul over a poll they hoped would halt President Ali Bongo's bid to extend his family's 56-year grip on power. The Central African nation was holding presidential, legislative, and local polls simultaneously for the first time, with tensions running high amid fears electoral system changes could sow doubt about the legitimacy of the result and provoke unrest.

Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises

Three U.S. Marines died in an aircraft crash off the coast of northern Australia on Sunday while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, officials said. Five others were "transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition", Marine Rotation Force - Darwin said in a press release.

Far from fighting, doctor strikes aggravate healthcare collapse in Port Sudan

The army-controlled coastal city of Port Sudan has become a refuge from the war raging to the west, but its health system is in near collapse due to power cuts and scarce supplies - and staff shortages now exacerbated by striking doctors. Doctors and nurses in the Red Sea city say they have not been paid for four months, as the Sudanese government's budget has been decimated by fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

China's 'aggressive behaviour' in South China Sea must be challenged - U.S. Navy official

China's "aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea, including the use of water canon by its coast guard against a Philippine vessel, must be challenged and checked, the commander of the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet said on Sunday. Vice Admiral Karl Thomas assured the Philippines of U.S. backing in the face of "shared challenges" in the region, saying: "My forces are out here for a reason."

