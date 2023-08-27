Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources; AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources

Danaher Corp is in the lead to acquire Abcam Plc, a provider of supplies to life science researchers with a market value of $5.4 billion, as it expands its biomedical offerings, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Abcam believes that Danaher's all-cash offer is superior to a rival bid from Agilent Technologies Inc, the sources said.

AstraZeneca sues US over Medicare drug price negotiation plans

AstraZeneca said on Friday it has sued the U.S. government to block parts of a program that gives the Medicare health insurance plan the power to negotiate lower drug prices. The British drugmaker, which filed its complaint in a Delaware district court, joins other drugmakers and business groups claiming that the program would restrict the development of new medicines.

Abortion pill maker loses bid to block West Virginia's abortion ban

GenBioPro Inc, which sells a generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, has lost a bid to overturn West Virginia's near-total ban on abortion. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers in Huntington late Thursday rejected the company's argument that West Virginia's ban must be struck down because it conflicts with the federal government's decision to approve and regulate mifepristone for medication abortion, dismissing most of the company's lawsuit.

Far from fighting, doctor strikes aggravate healthcare collapse in Port Sudan

The army-controlled coastal city of Port Sudan has become a refuge from the war raging to the west, but its health system is in near collapse due to power cuts and scarce supplies - and staff shortages now exacerbated by striking doctors. Doctors and nurses in the Red Sea city say they have not been paid for four months, as the Sudanese government's budget has been decimated by fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

US CDC advisers set to vote on updated COVID vaccines next month

A panel of independent advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet next month to make recommendations on updated COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the fall season, according to a U.S. government website on Friday. The CDC's immunization panel is scheduled to vote on the vaccines at a Sept. 12 meeting, a notice posted on the federal register website showed.

Alnylam to appeal ruling on patents related to Moderna's COVID vaccines

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it plans to appeal a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on two patents asserted against Moderna for the latter's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam sued both Moderna and Pfizer Inc in Delaware last year, seeking royalties for the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology their vaccines use to deliver genetic material known as mRNA.

US FTC suspends challenge to block Amgen's $27.8 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has suspended its challenge of Amgen's $27.8 billion purchase of Horizon Therapeutics, allowing the FTC to consider whether the agency should settle the case, a filing late on Friday showed. The pause is effective until Sept. 18.

Exclusive-Catalent's Indiana plant to make Novo's Wegovy weight-loss drug-sources

Catalent's plant in Bloomington, Indiana, will fill injection pens for Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy as part of the two companies' expanded supply agreement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources declined to be named because the information is confidential.

