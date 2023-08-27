Cab driver arrested for robbing customer in Delhi

Left Menu

When he reached the South Extension-II bus stop, Sahni and his associate robbed his bag containing cash Rs 500 and a mobile phone on the point of a sharp weapon scissor, the officer said. A stolen mobile phone, a bag, a pair of scissors and a cab was recovered from him, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 18:44 IST
A 31-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly robbing a customer in south Delhi, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Pankaj Sahni, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said. The robbery incident was reported at Defence Colony police station where the complainant stated that on the intervening night of August 20 and 21, he took a cab to go to his destination, a senior police officer said. When he reached the South Extension-II bus stop, Sahni and his associate robbed his bag containing cash Rs 500 and a mobile phone on the point of a sharp weapon (scissor), the officer said. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sahni and his associate were involved in multiple mobile phone robberies in the area of south Delhi. On Saturday at 3.40 pm, Sahni was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. He confessed his involvement in the robbery and disclosed that he is fond of drinking and living a lavish life. In order to fulfil his needs, he started robbing the passengers who used to book his cab, the DCP said. A stolen mobile phone, a bag, a pair of scissors and a cab was recovered from him, police said.

