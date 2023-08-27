Delhi Police arrests 2 in phishing scam

Two members of an alleged e-mail phishing gang were arrested from the national capital and Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Jabar Pal (22), a resident of Sarai Jullena in Delhi, and Rahul Sharma (23), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A complaint was received from one Ajay Khandelwal where he stated that someone cheated him for Rs 3,64,560 through e-mail phishing.

The complainant alleged that he is a client of a Kolkata-based firm which provides transportation services to his company. They both used to communicate through e-mails for bill payments and transport bookings, a senior police officer said.

Using an e-mail ID which was a replica of the transport company's e-mail ID but with a different service provider, the accused sent numerous fake e-mails to Khandelwal regarding payment clearance. The complainant transferred the money in the account provided by the accused, police said.

The reverse IP address of the fake e-mail was tracked down and it was found to have originated from Nigeria. The accounts to which the alleged amount was transferred were opened on fake identities, they said.

Police analysed the call details and money transaction and reversed the IP address of fake e-mails. Later, the location of the accused was traced to Bareilly. A raid was conducted which led to the arrest of Jabar Pal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Thereafter, co-accused Sharma was arrested, police said.

Pal lived with his cousin and co-accused Sharma in Delhi. The accused duo came in contact with one Shahid, who handled the technical aspects of the fraud, and asked them to manage the fake account and transactions, police said.

Sharma and Pal opened more than 10 bank accounts with fake identities in which Shahid got the cheated amount deposited. The money was then withdrawn and shared among them, police said.

Efforts are being made to arrest Shahid, they added.

