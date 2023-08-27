Left Menu

Elderly woman dies in leopard attack in UP

A 60-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Shahpur village in Afzalgarh area here on Sunday, officials said.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:02 IST
A 60-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Shahpur village in Afzalgarh area here on Sunday, officials said. They said 14 people have so far been killed by the wild cat in the area. Gomti, wife of Yashpal, had gone to the forest to get fodder. When she did not return, her family members started searching for her and found her body, forest official Anshuman Mittal said.

The leopard took away the head of the woman, while the body was found on the spot, he said.

The officer said orders for hunting down two leopards have been issued by the chief forest conservator, adding that a team has been constituted in this regard.

