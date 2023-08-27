Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man killed by friends over argument, two detained

Two men allegedly killed their 27-year-old friend following an argument over a minor issue in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.The offence took place at Shivajinagar in Satpur area of the city on Saturday night, following which the two accused were detained, they said.The accused, identified as Samsher Rafiq Sheikh and Deepak Ashok Sonawane, murdered Vishwakant alias Bablu Bheemrao Patil, Gangapur police station officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:06 IST
Maharashtra: Man killed by friends over argument, two detained
Two men allegedly killed their 27-year-old friend following an argument over a minor issue in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The offence took place at Shivajinagar in Satpur area of the city on Saturday night, following which the two accused were detained, they said.

The accused, identified as Samsher Rafiq Sheikh and Deepak Ashok Sonawane, murdered Vishwakant alias Bablu Bheemrao Patil, Gangapur police station officials said. ''Prima facie, the duo killed Patil as he supported one of their friends during a quarrel among them two days ago. On Sunday, the two accused and Patil were drinking liquor at Carbon Naka when an argument broke out over the issue,'' an official said.

In a fit of rage, Sheikh allegedly attacked Patil with a sharp weapon. However, the former along with Sonawane later took the victim to a hospital, he said. The police personnel who were posted on duty at the hospital suspected their involvement and questioned them, following which the accused confessed to their crime, the official said.

A case of murder was registered and the duo was detained, the police said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

