Assam: Case lodged against police officer for ''assault'' of maid

A criminal case has been registered against an Assam police officer for alleged physical assault of a domestic help, a top official said on Sunday.The allegation was levelled against the additional superintendent of police, Charaideo, by her maid on Saturday.She filed a complaint at Nazira Police Station in neighbouring Sivasagar district, claiming that she was physically assaulted and tortured by her employer, for whom she had been working for around five months.Reference reported incident of assault of house maid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal case has been registered against an Assam police officer for alleged physical assault of a domestic help, a top official said on Sunday.

The allegation was levelled against the additional superintendent of police, Charaideo, by her maid on Saturday.

She filed a complaint at Nazira Police Station in neighbouring Sivasagar district, claiming that she was physically assaulted and tortured by her employer, for whom she had been working for around five months.

"Reference reported incident of assault of house maid at Nazira by a serving police officer - 1. A criminal case has been registered at Nazira and being investigated. 2. Assam Police Hq has ordered an enquiry into the allegation levelled," Director General of Police G P Singh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association, which helped her in approaching the police, has demanded a proper investigation and strict action against the police officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

