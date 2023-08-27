Have plans to set up 'K-content' business centre in India: S Korean Deputy Culture Minister Yu Byung Chae

Left Menu

South Koreas Deputy Minister of Cultural and Arts Policy Yu Byung Chae has conveyed the countrys commitment to strengthening ties with India and capitalising on the thriving Indian content market.Chae highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two countries and said the country plans to set up a K-Content Korean content business centre in India.Korea effectively communicates with the world through K-content, building robust cooperative relationships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 19:13 IST
South Korea's Deputy Minister of Cultural and Arts Policy Yu Byung Chae has conveyed the country's commitment to strengthening ties with India and capitalising on the thriving Indian content market.

Chae highlighted the potential for collaboration between the two countries and said the country plans to set up a 'K-Content' (Korean content) business centre in India.

''Korea effectively communicates with the world through K-content, building robust cooperative relationships. India, as one of our crucial partner countries, holds significant importance. Accordingly, we are aiming to construct a K-content business centre in India within this year,'' the minister told PTI on Saturday.

The business centre is envisioned as a pivotal hub for facilitating content exchange and business collaboration between South Korea and India, he added.

Chae also emphasized the broader context of international cooperation, underlining India's importance and expressing the intention to further strengthen ties.

''Through this K-content business centre, our goal is to facilitate business content exchange between the two countries. This includes building networks in India and facilitating business matching between companies,'' he said.

The South Korean minister expressed optimism that the cultural events commemorating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations would provide enhanced opportunities for young individuals from both nations to engage and foster new friendships.

On August 25, renowned singer Neeti Mohan collaborated with a local K-Pop cover dance group and performed at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, underscoring the significance of cultural interchange between the two nations.

In an energetic showcase, the K-pop idol ensemble 'MustB' delivered a spirited performance, capturing the essence of K-pop.

