Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
A Naxalite was killed in a gunfight with security personnel in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.
The face-off took place around 2 pm in a forest near Karipani village under Borai police station limits when a team of police from adjoining Gariaband district was out on a search operation along the inter-district border, a senior official said.
After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite clad in 'uniform' along with one firearm was recovered from the spot, he said.
The identity of the killed Naxalite is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that search is still underway in the nearby areas.
