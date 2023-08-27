Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early on Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 am and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning. Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city's downtown area. Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.(AP) RUP RUP

