No formal felicitation ceremonies in Himachal Pradesh till October 31: CM Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to halt the practice of honouring dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps and bouquets during official events till October 31, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. No formal honouring or felicitation ceremonies will, as per these directives, take place in the government functions till October 31, 2023, the chief minister said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:04 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to halt the practice of honouring dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps and bouquets during official events till October 31, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. He said the decision has been taken in view of the ongoing natural calamity concerns. ''No formal honouring or felicitation ceremonies will, as per these directives, take place in the government functions till October 31, 2023,'' the chief minister said. The state government had also suspended the customary guard of honour accorded to VVIPs during field visits until September 15 this year. These measures collectively reflect the state's commitment to enacting meaningful change and fostering a pragmatic approach towards governance, said a statement issued here.

As many as 251 people have died in rain-related incidents in the hill state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 and 488 roads are still closed, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Sukhu has put the state's loss during the current monsoon season at Rs 12,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

