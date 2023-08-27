Left Menu

Second blocked grain ship leaves Odesa port - Ukrainian minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The second vessel blocked by Russia's withdrawal last month from a U.N.-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea has left Ukraine's Odesa port, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the social media platform X that the Liberian-flagged ship PRIMUS had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels.

