Navi Mumbai: 4-year-old girl crushed to death under cement bench in park

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:09 IST
Navi Mumbai: 4-year-old girl crushed to death under cement bench in park
A 4-year-old girl was crushed to death under a cement bench in a park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Brija Vishwakarma had gone to the park with her father, he said.

''Just as she was about to sit on a bench, she slipped and fell and the bench, which was broken, loose and in a rundown condition, toppled and crushed her. Her father took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,'' he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and probe into all angles, including negligence, is underway, the official added.

