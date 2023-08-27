Left Menu

Naxalite held with explosives in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:11 IST
Naxalite held with explosives in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old Naxalite was arrested with explosives in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

Security forces seized 80 arrow bombs, a gelatin rod, two detonators, firecrackers and Maoist literature from him.

Hemla Nanda was nabbed this morning by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and the 11th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from the forests between Nahadi and Chhotehidma villages under the Aranpur police station limits during the search operation, an official said. The joint team was out on a search operation on Saturday following a tip-off about the presence of armed senior Naxalite cadres of Malanger Area Committee in the Aranpur area, he added.

Nanda was active as a member of the Gumodi Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) of the outlawed Maoist organisation, the official said.

He was sent to jail by the local court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023