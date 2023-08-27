Left Menu

Five years later, Punjab govt to give cash awards to over 1,800 sportspersons

27-08-2023
The Punjab government will give away cash awards to 1,807 sportspersons who have been waiting for it for more than five years, an official statement said on Sunday.

The state's sports department has prepared a list of these medal winners who have been deprived of cash prize money since 2017, it said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will facilitate 1,807 sportspersons with a total prize money of Rs 5.94 crore at the opening ceremony of the second season of 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' at Bathinda on August 29.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said it came to the notice of the Punjab government that there were many sportspersons in the state, who despite winning medals, did not receive cash prize money for the last five years. Mann directed the sports department to prepare a list of these sportspersons and give them their due rewards. The sports department prepared the list of players from the year 2017 till now, whose total prize money was Rs 5.94 crore.

These players brought glory to the state by winning medals in state, national and international competitions, Hayer said.

He said 997 players who got medals in 2017-18 will get Rs 1.58 crore, 135 players in 2018-19 will get Rs 47.96 lakh, 287 players in 2019-20 will receive Rs 1.75 crore, 51 players in 2020-21 will get Rs 19.05 lakh, among others.

