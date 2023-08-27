Left Menu

Mizoram: Man awarded 20 years RI for molesting minor

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:19 IST
Mizoram: Man awarded 20 years RI for molesting minor
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mizoram's Champhai has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor in 2019.

Special judge of POCSO court Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted Vanhreluaia and announced the sentence on Saturday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict failing which he will have to undergo an additional two years' imprisonment.

Vanhreluaia had molested the 5-year-old girl by taking the minor outside her house in a locality of east Mizoram's Champhai town in 2019, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

British Museum Director resigns after antiques found stolen from storeroom 

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023