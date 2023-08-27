Mizoram: Man awarded 20 years RI for molesting minor

A special court in Mizoram's Champhai has sentenced a 30-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor in 2019.

Special judge of POCSO court Sylvie Zomuanpuii Ralte convicted Vanhreluaia and announced the sentence on Saturday. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict failing which he will have to undergo an additional two years' imprisonment.

Vanhreluaia had molested the 5-year-old girl by taking the minor outside her house in a locality of east Mizoram's Champhai town in 2019, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)