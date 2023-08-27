Russian SU-30 plane escorted U.S. drone Reaper over Black Sea - RIA
A Russian SU-30 military plane escorted a U.S. reconnaissance Reaper drone on Sunday over the Black Sea, RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.
TASS news agency said the drone had not breached Russia's state border.
