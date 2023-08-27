Second blocked ship leaves Odesa port - Ukrainian minister

The second vessel blocked by Russia's withdrawal last month from a U.N.-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea has left Ukraine's Odesa port, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the social media platform X that the Liberian-flagged ship PRIMUS had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels, carrying steel products destined for African countries.

