Second blocked ship leaves Odesa port - Ukrainian minister
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:39 IST
The second vessel blocked by Russia's withdrawal last month from a U.N.-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea has left Ukraine's Odesa port, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Sunday.
Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the social media platform X that the Liberian-flagged ship PRIMUS had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels, carrying steel products destined for African countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea - agencies
Russia says it destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea
Russia's defence minister Shoigu inspects Northern Fleet
Russian Orthodox priests face persecution from state and church for supporting peace in Ukraine
Emergency declared in parts of Russia's Far East in typhoon aftermath