Punjab CM Mann gives Rs 1 crore each to families of two soldiers killed in Ladakh road accidentPB-MARTYRS-MANNPunjab CM expresses grief with families of two martyrsChandigarh, A'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited the families of two soldiers killed in a road accident in Ladakh on August 19, and handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each as financial assistance. Two sons from Punjab -- Ramesh Lal of Sarsiri village in Faridkot and Tarandeep Singh from Bassi Pathana -- also attained martyrdom, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday visited the families of two soldiers killed in a road accident in Ladakh on August 19, and handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each as financial assistance. Naib Subedar Ramesh Lal and gunner Tarandeep Singh from Punjab were among the nine soldiers who were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh. Mann, who visited the native places of the two soldiers in Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, said nine valiant heroes attained martyrdom while discharging their duty to safeguard the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty. ''Two sons from Punjab -- Ramesh Lal of Sarsiri village in Faridkot and Tarandeep Singh from Bassi Pathana -- also attained martyrdom,'' he said. The chief minister said it is an irreparable loss for the country and for the distressed families in particular.

Handing over the cheques, he said the entire country is indebted to these soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people. Mann also announced suitable jobs for the kin of the two soldiers on compassionate grounds. At the 'antim ardass' of Tarandeep Singh, the chief minister announced a job for his sister. He also promised to construct a stadium equipped with synthetic track and other ultra-modern facilities after his name.

Mann also announced a job for Ramesh Lal's wife during his visit to Sarsiri village in Faridkot apart from declaring to construct a stadium in the village. He also announced to revamp the dispensary in the village in addition to renaming the Panjgrain to Nangal road after the fallen soldier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

