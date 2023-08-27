Left Menu

Indian among three arrested for attempting smuggling of firecrackers: Police

Three people, including an Indian national, have been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle a huge cache of firecrackers to sell it in various parts of Nepal, police said on Sunday.The accused were arrested on Saturday from Kathmandus Tahachal on Saturday after they illegally brought 1,223 kg of firecrackers of different kinds from India with the aim of selling them in the upcoming festivals in different parts of the country.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-08-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 20:55 IST
The accused were arrested on Saturday from Kathmandu's Tahachal on Saturday after they illegally brought 1,223 kg of firecrackers of different kinds from India with the aim of selling them in the upcoming festivals in different parts of the country. ''Police have arrested three people including an Indian national along with 1,223 kg of firecrackers from Tahachal, Kathmandu,'' police said in a statement. It has been revealed that they have illegally brought 1,223 kg of firecrackers of different kinds from India with the aim of selling them in upcoming festivals in different parts of the country. Police said that the arrests were made after it received information regarding the crime from one of their sources. During the raid, the police have recovered 65 sacks of different kinds of firecrackers hidden in a godown at Tahachal.

It is illegal to import, transport, sell and use firecrackers under the existing law in Nepal.

