Jharkhand: Maoist camp busted in West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 27-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 21:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Security personnel on Sunday busted a camp of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in a forest area in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about the activities of Maoists leaders in forests near Vangram, Ulibera and Gitilipi villages, a joint team of police and other security forces launched an operation in the bordering areas of West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and Khunti districts on Saturday, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

During the course of the exercise, it busted the camp and recovered several items of daily use, including rice, pulses, shoes and batteries, he said.

The operation is part of a massive combing exercise launched by the security personnel since January 11, following intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, and others in core Kolhan area, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

