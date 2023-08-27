Left Menu

Cop held in Hyderabad with 1,750 grams methaqualone drug

A case under relevant sections under NDPS Act was registered at the Raidurgam Police Station.

A Sub-Inspector of Police was arrested here for allegedly concealing methaqualone, a depressant and sedative that is often used as a narcotic drug, which he had collected from a Nigerian in Mumbai and was planning to sell it later, police said on Sunday.

The SI working at the Cyber Crimes Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate had in February this year collected the methaqualone drug from one Nigerian accused in Mumbai while apprehending him in a cybercrime related offence, they said.

The SI, however, kept the drug at his house for later selling it for gaining monetary benefits, police said. Police based on a credible information that one person will be proceeding on a bike towards Khajaguda here on August 25 with contraband drug caught the SI and seized two packets of methaqualone drug weighing 1,750 grams from his possession. A case under relevant sections under NDPS Act was registered at the Raidurgam Police Station.

