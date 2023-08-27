Maharashtra: Body found in Bhiwandi lake
The body of a 60-year-old man was fished out on Sunday from the lake in Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, who has been identified.
