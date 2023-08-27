Maharashtra: Dalit man beaten to death over suspicion of two-wheeler theft in Jalna district; 4 held
A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a two-wheeler in Badnapur tehsil of Jalna district in Maharashtra, following which four persons were arrested on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred on Saturday night in Jawaskheda village, an official said.
''Four persons caught hold of Siddharth Mandale on suspicion that he was stealing a two-wheeler. He was mercilessly beaten and was thrown into a quarry to die,'' the official said.
The four accused have been identified as Akash Jadhav, Kailash Jadhav, Kundlik Tirkhe, and Tulsiram Gaikwad, all residents of Daregaon in Jalna tehsil.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. Further investigation is underway.
