Left Menu

35-year-old IAF jawan dies by suicide in Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:10 IST
35-year-old IAF jawan dies by suicide in Bareilly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old Indian Air Force jawan shot himself dead here on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Izzatnagar police station Arun Kumar Srivastava identified the deceased as Jagdish Ram (35) of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand. He said police have found a suicide note left by Ram, who was posted as a naik in the IAF.

As per preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Jagdish Ram was feeling disturbed for the past few days, Srivastava said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The SHO, however, did not reveal the content of the suicide note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
4
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023