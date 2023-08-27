35-year-old IAF jawan dies by suicide in Bareilly

A 35-year-old Indian Air Force jawan shot himself dead here on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Izzatnagar police station Arun Kumar Srivastava identified the deceased as Jagdish Ram (35) of Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand. He said police have found a suicide note left by Ram, who was posted as a naik in the IAF.

As per preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Jagdish Ram was feeling disturbed for the past few days, Srivastava said, adding that his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The SHO, however, did not reveal the content of the suicide note.

