Sheriff identifies shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, who killed 3 people

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:11 IST
Local law enforcement on Sunday released the name of the white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, identifying him as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, 21.

Authorities have described the shooting as racially motivated, saying the man had authored "several manifestos" for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people. The suspect had no criminal history and had purchased the weapons used in the shooting legally, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference on Sunday.

"There was no criminal record, nothing," he said, adding that the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. "There were no red flags."

