Left Menu

White Florida shooter who killed 3 Black victims bought guns legally

The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, was identified as a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:45 IST
White Florida shooter who killed 3 Black victims bought guns legally

The white gunman who shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, was identified as a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters told a press conference.

"There was no criminal record, nothing," he said, adding that the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. "There were no red flags." Reuters could not immediately reach members of the shooter's family for comment.

Authorities have described the shooting as racially motivated, saying the man had authored "several manifestos" for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people. Waters said the suspect was caught on video shooting the first victim, a Black 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General, a U.S. discount chain. He then entered the store where he shot and killed two Black men, aged 29 and 19.

Palmeter wore a tactical vest and his face was covered, Walters said. He carried a handgun and an "AR-15 style" rifle, with swastikas on it, referring to a lightweight semi-automatic long gun often used in mass shootings, police said. On Saturday, he was spotted trying to enter a local historically Black college, Edward Waters University, before heading to the Dollar General store.

The university said in a statement that a man had refused to identify himself and had been turned away by a campus security officer. "It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus," the institution said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Nandan Nilekani

Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Na...

 India
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023