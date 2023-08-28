Left Menu

Athletics-U.S. men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2023 01:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 01:23 IST
Athletics-U.S. men claim crushing victory in 4x400m relay

The United States maintained their vice-like grip of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday when they emphatically won their ninth world gold from the last 10 finals. The U.S., who have also won four of the last five Olympic golds, came home well clear in 2:57.31.

Quincy Hall and Vernon Norwood built an early lead before Justin Robinson, who also got a gold in the mixed 4x400 on the opening night, stretched it to give anchor Rai Benjamin a virtual lap of honour. France took silver as a national record 2:58.45 gave them their first medal of the championships in the penultimate event.

Britain took bronze in 2:58.71, holding off back to back silver medallists Jamaica.

