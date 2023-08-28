Raimondo: crucial US, China have stable economic relationship

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo opened talks with Chinese government officials on Monday saying it is profoundly important the world's two largest economies have a stable economic relationship.

Raimondo is holding three days of talks with Chinese and business leaders in China to boost business ties between the world's two largest economies. She is scheduled to meet with Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao for about two hours on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)