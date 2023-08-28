Left Menu

Case against Navi Mumbai man for raping teen whom he befriended on social media

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly following which she became pregnant, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly following which she became pregnant, an official said on Monday. The police said the accused, from Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, and the victim, resident of Turbhe area, got in touch with each other through social media platform Instagram in January 2021 and had an affair.

The accused allegedly raped the girl repeatedly at his residence following which she became pregnant in May 2023, an official from Kamothe police station said. The man's mother was aware of everything, but she did not object to the offence, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police on Sunday registered a case against the man and his mother under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, the official said.

