Syria says Israeli air 'aggression' puts Aleppo airport out of service
An Israeli air 'aggression' put Aleppo international airport out of service, the Syrian defence ministry said on Monday. "The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack ... targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport's runway and put it out of service," a military source said.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-08-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 10:12 IST
