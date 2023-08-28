Left Menu

Reported Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport and puts it out of service

State news agency SANA, citing a military official, said Israeli planes coming from the Mediterranean Sea carried out the attack at around 430 a.m. There were no casualties reported.The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Syria

An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria early on Monday, damaging a runway and putting it out of service, Syrian state media said. State news agency SANA, citing a military official, said Israeli planes coming from the Mediterranean Sea carried out the attack at around 4:30 a.m. There were no casualties reported.

The airport has been targeted several times this year, including two attacks in March that also put it out of service.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on the Damascus and Aleppo airports, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. Often the strikes target Syrian military forces or Iranian-backed groups.

Israel has targeted airports and sea ports in the government-held parts of Syria in an apparent attempt to prevent arms shipments from Iran to militant groups backed by Tehran, including Lebanon's Hezbollah. Thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region joined Syria's 12-year conflict helping tip the balance in favor of President Bashar Assad's forces.

Aleppo, which suffered widespread destruction in Syria's civil war, was again heavily damaged in the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last month.

