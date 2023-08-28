Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region
Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Monday. "As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown," Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app. Lunin said the attack was on an industrial facility.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:15 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Lunin said the attack was on an industrial facility. He did not provide further details. The Ukrainian military has said Russia launched two missiles at Ukraine overnight, two of which were shot down.
