Russia has highly likely cancelled ZAPAD 23, UK says
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 11:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia has highly likely cancelled its planned joint strategic exercise, ZAPAD 23, which should have taken place in September, the British defence ministry said on Monday.
Russia has likely cancelled the exercise because too few troops and equipment are available, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.
The "Zapad-2021" war games ran last two years ago on Russia and Belarus' western flanks, including sites close to the European Union's borders, and alarmed Ukraine and some NATO countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Ukrainian missiles shot down over Crimea bridge: Russian official
Russia defence ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod
Russia's emergency service reports large fire at warehouse in Moscow region - agencies
Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region - defence ministry