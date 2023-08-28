Japan summons China envoy over harassment phone calls related to Fukushima water

Japan's vice foreign minister Masataka Okano on Monday summoned the Chinese ambassador over the numerous instances of harassment phone calls from China regarding the release of Fukushima's treated radioactive water, Japan's foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the calls were also occurring at Japanese facilities in China, and urged the government to take appropriate action promptly and ensure the safety of Japanese citizens.

