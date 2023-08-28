Russia charges ex-employee of U.S. consulate with spying - TASS
28-08-2023
Russia's FSB security service has charged a former employee of the United States consulate in the Russian Far East with collecting information on the war in Ukraine and other issues for Washington, state news agency TASS said on Monday.
The man relayed information to U.S. embassy staffers in Moscow on how Russia's conscription campaign was impacting political discontent ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Russia, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.
